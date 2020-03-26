Greg Gutfeld: Only In Media Could ‘An Idiot’ Like Joe Scarborough Make A Living

Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld called MSNBC host Joe Scarborough “an idiot” who wouldn’t be able to make a living anywhere else but commentary media.

The Thursday evening “The Five” discussion centered around the debate about getting the U.S. economy moving again and protecting as many people as possible from the coronavirus pandemic. While some, including Scarbrough, seem to contend otherwise, Gutfeld and others argue that both can be accomplished at the same time.

“It’s not about letting old people die, it’s about letting the young and the health and the people who are disease-free back into the workplace in specific areas of the country so you can protect grandma and grandpa,” Gutfeld said earlier in the show.

After calling the liberal media’s framing a “false dichotomy,” co-host Jesse Watters played the Thursday morning “Morning Joe” clip.

“It seems that Republicans now are making the argument, let the WWII vets die,” Scarborough said. “Let the Korean war vets die. Let the Vietnam vets die. Let everybody in that generation die, because we ‘re worried about Boeing. It is the born, it is the weakest among us, it is senior citizens who they’re ready to euthanize because they want Boeing’s corporate earnings to not dip too low.”

Later in the discussion, Gutfeld reacted:

WATCH:

“How is the media gonna express legitimate concern over the 3.28 million newly unemployed when they demonize other people for expressing that same adult concern?” he said. “They have no expertise in cost-benefit analysis. Secondly, that’s the first time I saw that Joe Scarborough clip, and that is mind-blowing.” (RELATED: Brit Hume Has A Theory About Why Some People Don’t Want The Economy Restarted)

“I think we kind of let him off a little easy when he said that the administration wants World War II vets to die, that we want to euthanize vets,” Gutfeld continued. “This guy Scarborough is a nutbag and he’s been on the wrong side of everything. If his terrible batting average had been in any other kind of employment other than TV commentary, he wouldn’t be employed. It’s only in our employment, in our commentary world that an idiot like Joe Scarborough can still make a living.”