Trudeau Sent 17 Tons Of Coronavirus Protective Supplies To China — Now Canada Running Low

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau authorized the transfer of approximately 17 tons of protective supplies to China — when that country was in the midst of its coronavirus outbreak in February.

Now, with the COVID-19 virus afflicting Canada, doctors and hospitals are reporting a shortage of equipment, with some facilities limiting physicians to one face mask a day.

Official Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted his disgust Thursday at the Liberal government’s decision to send “critical supplies” abroad. (RELATED: Report: Trudeau Wanted Unaccountable Taxation Powers In Coronavirus Bill)

“Outrageous. Drs across the country are facing urgent shortages of critical supplies. PM must explain why he sent 50,118 face shields, 1,101 masks, 1,820 goggles, 36,425 medical overalls, 200,000 nitrile gloves and 3,000 aprons from Canada’s own gov’t reserves overseas in Feb.”

— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 26, 2020

The Trudeau government shipped the material to China, even after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the coronavirus would not be isolated to China and would be a global threat. (RELATED: Trudeau Says Canada Will Start Sending Back Illegal Border Crossers)

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced on Feb. 9, “Canada has deployed approximately 16 [metric tonnes] of personal protective equipment, such as clothing, face shields, masks, goggles and gloves” to China, the Globe and Mail noted.

The WHO declared on Jan. 30 that the coronavirus would be a “public health emergency of international concern,” warning that “further international exportation of cases may appear in any country,” and directed that all countries should prepare measures to recognize the disease and contain those affected by it.