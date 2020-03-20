Trudeau Says Canada Will Start Sending Back Illegal Border Crossers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada would begin turning back illegal migrants from the Canadian border as part of his plan to contain the coronavirius outbreak.

At a news conference in front of the residence where he continues to be in self-isolation, Trudeau said the measure was temporary and “extraordinary.” For much of the prime minister’s tenure, illegal immigrants have streamed across the New York-Quebec border and demanded asylum in Canada.

Illegal immigration became such a problem in 2019 that migrants occupied all homeless shelters in Toronto and the federal government began spending millions of dollars to house them in hotels.

Trudeau said concerns about Canadians’ health have overturned that policy — at least for now. (RELATED: Trudeau Has Not Taken The Coronavirus Test: ‘I Feel Good’)

Trudeau also said he will be introducing a strategy to help Canadian manufacturers move to a COVID-19 platform in order to produce more ventilators and respirators.

“We are looking at all possible different measures,” Trudeau said as he commended Canadians for following the advice of government and health care professionals to work from home and maintain strict personal hygiene. (RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For The Coronavirus)

“Canada has never faced a situation like this, and we will get through it together,” Trudeau said.

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on Saturday. Trudeau has not yet done so even though the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have. He announced Monday the Canadian border would be sealed to “foreigners,” except for U.S. citizens.