World

Trudeau Says Canada Will Start Sending Back Illegal Border Crossers

Justin Trudeau

CBC News

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Font Size:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada would begin turning back illegal migrants from the Canadian border as part of his plan to contain the coronavirius outbreak.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

At a news conference in front of the residence where he continues to be in self-isolation, Trudeau said the measure was temporary and “extraordinary.” For much of the prime minister’s tenure, illegal immigrants have streamed across the New York-Quebec border and demanded asylum in Canada.

Illegal immigration became such a problem in 2019 that migrants occupied all homeless shelters in Toronto and the federal government began spending millions of dollars to house them in hotels.

Trudeau said concerns about Canadians’ health have overturned that policy — at least for now. (RELATED: Trudeau Has Not Taken The Coronavirus Test: ‘I Feel Good’)

Trudeau also said he will be introducing a strategy to help Canadian manufacturers move to a COVID-19 platform in order to produce more ventilators and respirators.

“We are looking at all possible different measures,” Trudeau said as he commended Canadians for following the advice of government and health care professionals to work from home and maintain strict personal hygiene. (RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For The Coronavirus)

QUEBEC CITY, QC - JUNE 08: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 official welcome at Le Manoir Richelieu on day one of the G7 meeting on June 8, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 official welcome at Le Manoir Richelieu on day one of the G7 meeting on June 8, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Canada has never faced a situation like this, and we will get through it together,” Trudeau said.

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on Saturday. Trudeau has not yet done so even though the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have. He announced Monday the Canadian border would be sealed to “foreigners,” except for U.S. citizens.