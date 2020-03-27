YouPorn Donates $100,000 To Aid In The War Against Coronavirus

YouPorn is writing a $100,000 check to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

Following Pornhub donating 50,000 masks to the war against the virus, YouPorn will now spend money to fund relief projects.

YouPorn announced the following in part in a Friday release:

YouPorn, your favorite porn site for unlimited adult entertainment, today announced a global fund to support COVID-19 relief projects created by technology, engineering and science organizations, including small teams of innovators not tied to a corporation. In an effort to bring these projects to life around the world, YouPorn has allocated $100K to provide assistance to as many of these projects as possible.

During these trying times, there's no such thing as too much help. The virus is ravaging the country. We'll take any help we can get.

Whether it's Pornhub or YouPorn, every dollar and single piece of supplies is necessary in this fight.

The masks are our ammunition and the money is what will fund this effort and victory. As much as you hate porn, if that's your position, you should hate coronavirus more.

The virus has ended sports, changed our daily lives and has forced us to isolate. Say whatever you want about porn, but it never caused March Madness to shut down.

As for all of you staying home, please do whatever is necessary to take care of yourself and listen to the experts and then we will win.

I promise you that we will win if we’re smart about this.