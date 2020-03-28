Billionaire David Geffen Gets Hefty Dose Of Social Media Backlash After Posting Pictures Of Self Quarantine Superyacht

Billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen drew a hefty dose of social media backlash after posting a picture of his self-quarantine abode — a luxurious superyacht “isolated in the Grenadines.”

“Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe,” Geffen, a co-founder of DreamWorks Pictures and the founder of Geffen Records, wrote on his Instagram, which has since been made private.

The “Rising Sun” is worth around $590 million and is usually packed with A-list celebrities, according to TMZ.

New Yorker writer Lauren Collins posted a screengrab of the billionaire’s post on her Twitter account with the simple word, “psychopath.”

That was only the beginning of the Twitter backlash as others, including “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, posted their frustration with Geffen’s tone-deafness as most Americans suffer during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars!” McCain wrote. “For God’s sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque.” (RELATED: ‘Amoral Greedhead’: Tucker Rips Bill Ackman For Making Billions On Tanked Stocks After ‘Hell Is Coming’ CNBC Interview)

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God’s sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

Others echoed McCain’s sentiments:

Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have taken a picture flipping everyone in America off. pic.twitter.com/wjEgWdLa31 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

David Geffen’s thought process: “Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!” ???? pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message: You poor plebs can suck it.

It’s fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

Fun story: in NYC in the late 1960s, my mom got fixed up on a date with David Geffen, who was then still in the closet. She said he spent the entire time talking about himself. https://t.co/hJMucGA9xw — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 28, 2020

David Geffen riding out the virus in a yacht made of ventilators. https://t.co/SpGuVCjpWi — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) March 28, 2020

If David Geffen can social distance, we all can social distance! #StayatHome pic.twitter.com/AtvbooKCKj — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 28, 2020

Just out here hanging with David Geffen #davidgeffen pic.twitter.com/SfzUCRiPGV — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 28, 2020

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

I’m going to pretend #DavidGeffen didn’t post about #SocialDistancing from his massive yacht in the Caribbean. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 28, 2020