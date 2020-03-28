‘I’m Struggling With Isolation’: Father Who Lost Three Kids Asks For Letters

A father of three children who were found dead at their home in Dublin, Ireland, is asking for letters as he “struggles” with isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I'm struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company," Andrew McGinley, tweeted from the Twitter handle, Conor's Clips, in honor of his eldest son. The post was noted by the Irish Times in a piece published Friday.

I’m looking for a favour. I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome. pic.twitter.com/V72gLbGbtC — Conors Clips (@conorsclips) March 27, 2020

"I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request," he added. "Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome."

Since his loss, McGinley has received an outpouring of support from the community in the form of letters and cards.

Included with the tweet was a handwritten letter from McGinley that read, “If you want something to do, or to give your kids something to do then I’d be delighted to get cards or letters about anything.”

“Maybe just let me know if you and your kids are enjoying Conor’s Clips (or not, everyone’s a critic!),” he added. “You may never know how much this will help me.”

According to the Irish Times report:

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday, January 24th. The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, was found by a taxi-driver in a disorientated condition near the house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered.

Morley has since been charged with the murder of the three children, but has yet to appear in court due to being “unwell.”