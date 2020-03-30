Bishop Closes MSNBC Interview With A Prayer For All Those Affected By Coronavirus

Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes closed a Monday MSNBC interview with prayer after calling the coronavirus crisis “bittersweet” because while lethal, it is bringing Americans together.

MSNBC host Craig Melvin asked Jakes, who pastors Dallas’ The Potter’s House Church, if he could end the interview with a prayer. “For folks who weren’t able to get to church yesterday, I’ve never done this on the air, can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?”

“Yes, I can,” Jakes responded. “Our father and our God we bow our heads to You in humility, understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to You, Lord, to be the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need,” he prayed. (RELATED: Churches Suspend Worship Services In DC, Maryland And Virginia Over Coronavirus)

“Strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our broadcast people, strengthen all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In Christ’s name, we pray. Amen.”

Jakes was asked how people in Dallas were reacting to the coronavirus.

“You know — it’s been beautiful. It’s funny the oxymoron of bittersweet, it’s one of the most horrific times I’ve ever seen in all my life and yet it’s been very beautiful to see how the community has galvanized together,” Jakes said. (RELATED: Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines To April 30 — Hopes That By June 1 ‘We’ll Be Well On Our Way To Recovery’)

The bishop noted that political squabbling and the usual “tribalism between political arguments” has dissipated, while people have recognized “a very important message: we’re all in this together and we need to stick together.”

Jakes complimented both his city and the state of Texas for exhibiting “good leadership” and for making “tough decisions.” He said both levels of government did not try to protect economic interests “because the priority was the humanity.”

”We’re making it and I think at the end of the day we’re going to be all right.”

Some Southern churches are not following social distancing guidelines and are continuing to gather in large groups of over 50 people.