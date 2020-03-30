Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood To Host CBS Benefit Concert From Their Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to host a benefit concert from their home that will air on CBS during primetime Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” the superstar country duo shared in a joint statement. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” the statement added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

A message on the “Friends In Low Places” hitmaker’s Facebook page read, “Do YOU have a song request for Garth & Trisha? Join Garth for #StudioG tonight to put in YOUR requests for the #GarthAndTrishaLIVE special on CBS this Wednesday at 9pm ET! You write the show!! -Team Garth.”

It all comes after the legendary married couple’s concert last Monday from their home Studio G brought in 5.2 million viewers live or during the period of time the video was posted.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, explained in a statement to the outlet.

“Garth & Trisha Live!” airs this Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Elton John hosted a star-studded concert Sunday from his home for Fox’s “iHeart Living Room Concert For America,” which brought in millions of viewers and tied for the top spot in the ratings.

As previously reported, entertainers during the concert encouraged viewers to support two organizations that have been helping during the pandemic, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, per USA Today.