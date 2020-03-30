Ariana Grande Shows Off Her New Look And It’s Creating A Stir

Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she showed off her new look, sporting natural curly hair.

The 26-year-old singer looked simply stunning in the picture she posted on Instagram, with long and very curly hair going way down to the middle of her back. It was a completely different look from her usual very straight locks. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned the gorgeous snap, “get a load a dis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

To put the “7 Rings” hitmaker‘s new look into further context, here’s a few of what she looked like before the coronavirus pandemic and people started isolating themselves in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 9, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:58pm PST

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker’s mom, Joan Grande, saw the post and in response tweeted how much she approved of the natural look. The post was noted by Page Six.

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural,” her mom tweeted.

your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you… — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

The stunning picture of Grande received more than 3.2 million likes by time of publication.