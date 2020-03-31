REPORT: Chris Meloni Set To Return As ‘SVU’ Character Elliot Stabler In New NBC Show

Actor Chris Meloni is reportedly set to bring back his famous “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character, Elliot Stabler.
Meloni’s character will appear on a new Dick Wolf drama series, according to a report published Tuesday by Deadline. The new show will feature 13 episodes and be a spin-off of the beloved “SVU” show.
Dick Wolf coming through ???? @Chris_Meloni to star as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU spinoff https://t.co/hEpDN6ojui pic.twitter.com/YnWpOdhG7m
— TV Guide (@TVGuide) March 31, 2020
The new show will focus on the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni). The TV show will be set in New York, so maybe “SVU” lovers, like myself, will get to see crossovers between the two shows. A reunion with Stabler and “SVU” star Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) would be something I’d pay a lot of money to watch.
Meloni starred alongside Hargitay for the first 12 seasons of “SVU” and his character was written into retirement when he left the show in 2011.
Meloni went on to appear in “True Blood,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Surviving Jack.” (RELATED: Crew Member Of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Dies Of Coronavirus)
However, Stabler belongs in Wolf’s NYPD world and I’m so happy he’s found his way back there. It’ll be interesting to see if we get any look into his family life in the new series and I wonder just how many cross-over episodes they could pull out of this new show.