California Resort Offers Luxury Two-Month Coronavirus Retreat

While Americans across the country are self-isolating in their homes due the coronavirus pandemic, those who want to social distance in style can retreat to a villa in Southern California for anywhere between $6,000 to $12,000 dollars.

“Harbor” is a luxury two-month retreat in California for people who want to “weather the storm” of the pandemic at a villa where they can also participate in daily yoga and breathwork, drum circles, and pool parties. A standard bedroom is $3,000 per month while a deluxe bedroom is $6,000 per month. (RELATED: John Mayer Mocks Celebrity ‘Imagine’ Coronavirus Montage With Hilarious Video)

“Social distancing is great for flattening the curve, but is not the only option to stay safe (and keep others safe) during the time of crisis,” the website says. “Harbor will give you an opportunity to meet, mingle, and collaborate with some of the brightest, forward-thinking individuals – no facemask required.”

The organizers require any symptomatic potential attendees to get tested for the coronavirus, and give preference to people who apply and can confirm their “virus-free status.” The retreat includes an on-boarding health check, regular symptom checking, no interactions with the external world, and coronavirus testing when it’s publicly available.