John Mayer Mocks Celebrity ‘Imagine’ Coronavirus Montage With Hilarious Video

John Mayer recently dropped an incredible video mocking the stupid “Imagine” montage of celebrities that recently went viral.

A bunch of celebrities came together to film their own version of the iconic song in some weird attempt to cheer people up during the coronavirus pandemic.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can watch it below.

Mayer apparently just couldn’t help himself from poking some fun at it. He released a video claiming they asked him to be in the mashup, but he thought he was supposed to sing Ariana Grande’s version of “Imagine” instead of John Lennon’s.

Watch his hilarious version below.

I didn’t give a damn about the celebrity version of “Imagine.” I didn’t find it overly impressive, it was very cringeworthy and it didn’t do anything to lift my spirits.

However, John Mayer’s version lampooning the people in the viral video is laugh-out-loud funny. If it didn’t make you crack up, then you simply don’t have a sense of humor.

The fact these celebrities thought people cared about them singing “Imagine” while we’re trying to get food to ride this thing out tells you all you need to know about Hollywood.

They’re absurdly tone-deaf. At least Mayer seems to understand the absurdity of the situation, and the fact people don’t give a damn about a song during a national crisis.

John, thanks for actually giving us something to laugh about.

P.S.: I’m still the biggest fan of Gal Gadot you’ll ever meet. She’s the GOAT and one bad video isn’t going to change that fact.

H/T: BroBible