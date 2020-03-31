Tucker Carlson Airs Report Claiming Coronavirus ‘Probably Orriginated From A Laboratory In Wuhan’

Tucker Carlson aired a report Tuesday claiming that the novel coronavirus most likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

Despite previous reports that coronavirus had been traced to bats, most likely the kind that could be found in wet markets like the one in Wuhan, a new report from Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao of the South China University of Technology suggests that there’s a more likely scenario — a leak from a lab.

“You might think that the World Health Organization, a group that got 58 million of your tax dollars last year, might care that a government arrests doctors and lies about deadly new diseases,” Carlson began. “But no. Like so many organizations they are lapdogs for the powerful, and that means their real job is sucking up to the Chinese government.” (RELATED: ‘He Drove To Mar-a-Lago’: Meghan McCain Praises Tucker Carlson For Getting Trump To ‘Believe In This Virus’)

Carlson went on to cite the report — which he conceded that he couldn’t independently confirm or endorse — noting that the information was at least worthy of consideration.

The report detailed the tracing of COVID-19 to the intermediate horseshoe bat — a bat that they confirmed was not available at the Wuhan wet market and did not live locally. In fact, the report noted that native populations were no closer than 600 miles away from the first known cases, making a natural transmission from bat to human appear more unlikely.

The only place those particular bats existed locally was inside a research facility — which was just several hundred yards from the Wuhan wet market — and the paper’s ultimate conclusion was that the coronavirus pandemic had likely been the result of a leak from the lab: “The killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Carlson went on to attack American media outlets for failing to cover the story, in spite of the fact that the report had been publicly available for nearly two months.

“A post on the National Institutes of Health website, written by NIH Director Francis Collins himself, dismisses any such speculation as ‘outrageous.’ Keep in mind, NIH is supposed to be keeping you safe from diseases like this one not running interference for hostile foreign governments. This is how they are spending their time as Americans die in the middle of a global pandemic. And still, no one address the substance of the claims,” Carlson concluded.