‘Lying Scum Bag’: Greg Gutfeld Goes To War With Media Matters Employee After ‘The Five’ Coronavirus Coverage Claim

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld waged a Tuesday afternoon Twitter war with a Media Matters employee who accused him of lying about when Fox News’ “The Five” began taking coronavirus seriously.

“I wonder, when ‘The Five’ sounded the alarm on the virus back in January, what was Chuck’s concern,” Gutfeld said on Tuesday’s “The Five.” The clip was posted by Andrew Lawrence, Media Matters’ deputy director of rapid response along with the caption, “Greg Gutfeld says Fox’s ‘The Five’ sounded the alarm on coronavirus back in January……BUT he’s lying.”

Greg Gutfeld says Fox’s “The Five” sounded the alarm on coronavirus back in January……BUT he’s lying pic.twitter.com/m7UpyhBLSQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

Lawrence posted two other tweets in an attempt to bolster his case:

Here’s human jager bomb Jesse Watters saying on the March 3 edition of The Five that he would beat coronavirus with “the power of positive thinking”https://t.co/nf2XeJtExh pic.twitter.com/F0BRPI11B1 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

And here’s Jesse Watters saying on March 16 that he didn’t take coronavirus seriously until that dayhttps://t.co/AZVSSwpzgQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

Gutfeld promptly fired back, accusing Lawrence of “deliberately lying” without checking and instructing him to see his “pinned tweet” and “retract.”

This media matters is deliberately lying He could easily have checked but didn’t. See my pinned tweet now and demand he retract. https://t.co/vq3ay5pMaL — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 31, 2020

The Fox News host’s pinned tweet included a “The Five” clip from January 28 in which Gutfeld and other hosts discussed the need for a travel ban on China because of the coronavirus’ rapid spread.

this was January 28th. what were media hacks who are acting like they’re Nostradamus now, saying back then? Zilch. https://t.co/AJpYjsFziV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 22, 2020

Hey @ndrew_lawrence. Care to comment. We covered the virus early and often. Retract now https://t.co/AJpYjsFziV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 31, 2020

Lawrence responded by reiterating his previous point:

look at The Five’s coverage of coronavirus, which you said took coronavirus seriously since January — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

“You called me a liar when there is footage of me showing the importance it was taken,” wrote the Fox News host. “You are a lying scum bag for knowing that fact and denying it. You know you lied. Now be a man and admit it.”

You called me a liar when there is footage of me showing the importance it was taken. You are a lying scum bag for knowing that fact and denying it. You know you lied. Now be a man and admit it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 31, 2020

Doubling down, the Lawrence then said Fox News’ coronavirus coverage is “going to get people killed.” (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld: Only In Media Could ‘An Idiot’ Like Joe Scarborough Make A Living)

The way your show and your network covered this from the beginning are going to get people killed — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

“You’re in deep dude,” Gutfeld wrote in response. “You lied about my coverage, slandered me in a very vital way, and now you’re running from your own claim. retract now, be a man if that’s indeed possible. look at the pinned tweet – you know you fucked up. fix it. now.”