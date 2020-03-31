This Video Of Hospital Staff Giving Custodians A Standing Ovation During Pandemic Is Everything

Video surfaced on Twitter of the hospital staff in a town in Spain giving its custodians a standing ovation during the coronavirus outbreak.
In the clip shared Monday by the Department of Health in Catalonia, we see dozens of doctors wearing their scrubs and masks standing in a hallway and applauding the custodial staff of the hospital. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)
It is truly a moment that reminds us one more time we are all in this pandemic battle together. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)
Check it out!
Fem un reconeixement especial als professionals no assistencials que segueixen engranant el sistema sanitari per frenar el #coronavirus
El personal de neteja, seguretat, cuina, administració, infraestructures… té un paper discret però molt rellevant
a @SJDbarcelona_ca pic.twitter.com/BT5bIR8KDu
— Salut (@salutcat) March 30, 2020
The kind gesture was clearly appreciated, as we see one staff member blowing kisses back to the doctors for the round of applause.
According to Google Translate, the tweet attached with the video read basically, “We give special clapping hands sign recognition to non-health care professionals who continue to gear the healthcare system to stop the #coronavirus.”
“Cleaning, security, kitchen, administration, infrastructure … staff have a discrete but very relevant role Flexed biceps,” it added.
The post has since gone viral with more than 10.2 million views.
Honestly, it brought tears to my eyes. If you can watch this without getting emotional, you are stronger than me.