These Are, Hands Down, The Best Responses We’ve Seen To Combat Coronavirus

Across the country business, individuals and even performers are stepping up to help combat the spread of the coronavirus and these are some of the best responses we’ve seen to date.

The first would definitely have to be the move by various grocery chains across the country to implement what’s being called “elderly hours,” as noted by CNN.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

Some grocery stores are offering ‘elderly hours’ to help protect older shoppershttps://t.co/E3HVIAm7Ym — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 17, 2020

The idea is to open the store for one to two hours in the early morning for its elderly and disabled customers, typically a time seniors are already up, and allow them to shop and get the supplies they need without having to deal with the large crowds amid concerns of the pandemic. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

This also allows those believed to be the most effected by COVID-19 to get their supplies and protect them from contact with younger people. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Dollar General’s CEO Todd Vasos, with stores in 44 states, also announced that they were doing similar and encouraged others to “visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” per USA Today.

“Effective Wednesday March 18th, 2020 all Vallarta Supermarket locations will be open from 7-8am for those 65+ years old, pregnant women, and those with disabilities. Please share with our community members that this will help,” the grocery chain Vallarta shared via its social media accounts.

Other large grocery chains are offering offering customers online pickup and delivery services to help limit shoppers’ contact with people.

A number of restaurants in Washington, D.C., have taken things an extra step further and started delivering hundreds of free dinners to seniors who are quarantined.

The owner at a steakhouse in Maryland called Medium Rare, Mark Bucher, tweeted if anyone over the age of 70 was in need of a meal to contact him, per WJLA.com

“If you’re over 70 and you know someone quarantined or self-quarantined, I am going to get them dinner,” Bucher tweeted. “Period.”

Times of crisis bring out the best and worst in people. My friend & fraternity brother Mark Bucher, owner of @MediumRareDC has taken it upon himself to make sure those 70 and older who are in quarantine have a hot meal. Well done. #CronaVirus https://t.co/b8SEHVNw2R — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) March 17, 2020

Shortly after he posted, volunteers stepped up and offered to help deliver those meals. Since that time, Bucher and volunteers have been delivering hundreds of meals every afternoon to those in need.

A Pennsylvania distillery has temporarily halted operations to produce high-proof alcohol sanitizer, according to the Associated Press. On Monday, Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, produced twenty bottles of the alcohol-based disinfectant. The products were then sent to various charitable groups that were unable to locate the sanitizer due to fear of the spread of COVID-19.

“We are in a national emergency,” brewery founder Chad Butters shared. “What’s the right thing to do? The right thing to do is support this community by providing something that is in desperate need. We’ll flood the valley with hand sanitizer and drive that price right down.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that, “New York State will open Drive-Thru #Coronavirus Testing Facilities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Staten Island, and Rockland County. We are opening the Nassau facility today.”

Perfume company, LVMH, announced it would be converting its manufacturing facilities, that normally would make fragrances for brands like Givenchy and Christian Dior, to make hand sanitizer instead, per Forbes magazine.

On Monday, Amazon announced it planned to hire 100,000 new employees in response to the increased online shopping and demand for delivery.

Entertainment company, HBO, has offered free streaming episodes amid coronavirus. “So, I really want to give everyone my HBO login but I can’t. Will you accept a bunch of free episodes?”

So, I really want to give everyone my HBO login but I can’t. Will you accept a bunch of free episodes instead?https://t.co/Dm2ZSXi2Bo — HBO (@HBO) March 16, 2020

Streaming site Disney+ released its blockbuster “Frozen 2” on Sunday, three months early, due to the pandemic.

Performers like Chris Martin, John Legend, Pink and more stars have started offering livestream concerts from home on social media due to the virus and all the cancelled concerts.