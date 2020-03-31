New York Doctor: ‘I Do’ Think An End To Coronavirus Crisis Is ‘In Sight’

New York doctor and Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat said that the ongoing coronavirus crisis could be about to peak.

Taking a brief break from treating New York City hospital patients on Tuesday to speak to Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer on “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Nesheiwat said this has been her “busiest week of coronavirus patients” yet.

Hemmer played a clip of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo describing an apex range of “between seven to 21 days,” then asked what her answer would be.

Agreeing, Nesheiwat said she is “just now starting to feel” the influx of coronavirus patients. “So it makes sense, it feels right that maybe it’s two weeks, maybe three weeks we’re going to hit the peak, and I think that’s a good thing because that means after that peak, after we reach that apex it’s going to go downhill from there,” she said before emphasizing the importance of preparation.

“Do you see an end in sight?” Hemmer asked.

“I do, I absolutely do,” she responded. “I feel we are at the point where we’re getting all the resources and the support that we need whether it’s supplies, whether it’s staff, whether it’s the space to have to put patients. We got that ship. When I saw that ship pull up, I got chilled and I got teary-eyed because I felt that we are now getting all the tools that we need to help take care of our patients.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: ‘China Continues To Threaten The Rest Of Us With Wet Markets’)

“But stay home, stay hydrated, take care of yourself and follow the guidelines,” she concluded. “If we do all of this, there will be light at the end of the tunnel. I can feel it.”