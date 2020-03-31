‘This Wasn’t Just Some Unwelcomed Hug’: Trump Campaign Advisor Reacts To Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Joe Biden

Katrina Pierson, senior advisor to the 2020 Trump reelection campaign, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview covering campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s approval ratings and the recent sexual assault allegations made against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting a former staffer in 1993 in his Senate office, according to reports. His campaign denies the allegations. (RELATED: Joe Biden Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Former Staffer: ‘Penetrated Me With His Fingers’.)
“This is the double standard in the press, this is the bias,” said Pierson. “Had this been a Republican, you would have seen looping coverage of this story, you would see this woman on every single news outlet with her accusations and you would see everyone trying to force the candidate to talk about it, but they don’t because he’s a Democrat.”
WATCH:
