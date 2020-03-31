McConnell Says Impeachment ‘Diverted’ Government From Focusing On Coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump distracted the government from focusing on coronavirus, as it came up during the trial.
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said “It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment.”
The Senate voted on February 5 to acquit President Donald Trump after months of investigations and testimonies. There were votes on the two separate articles of impeachment. The first vote was on the abuse of power article and the second was obstruction of Congress.
The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers. (RELATED: Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump)
Now, the coronavirus is one of the only things Congress is focusing on, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.
Five members of congress have tested positive so far: Reps. Joe Cunningham, Mike Kelly, Mario Diaz Balart, Ben McAdams, and Rep. Nydia Velázquez. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)
Members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have also announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.