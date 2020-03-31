‘This Is Evil’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Punches Back At Jim Acosta, Other Media Critics Of White House Appearance

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell hit back at criticism from CNN’s Jim Acosta and others regarding his remarks at Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing.

After Lindell briefly spoke at President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus briefing on Monday and suggested Americans spend some of their quarantine time reading their Bibles and spending time with family, Acosta called it a “PR stunt” designed to help his company.

Media: @Acosta in a recap with @wolfblitzer: “These briefings could be better designed. @realDonaldTrump could come out, say a few words – not have these PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and getting a plug for his company – and let us hear more from Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/JVQLvakPGE — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) March 30, 2020

Lindell, who has temporarily re-tooled his facilities to produce facemasks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, spoke with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Tuesday night’s edition of “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

WATCH:

“You mentioned God, you have the Bible writ large behind you, I suspect all around you, as people of faith do,” Dobbs told Lindell before playing a clip of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes discussing his Monday appearance.

“Wow,” Dobbs said, “The pillow guy reading the Bible.”

“I’ll tell you what, I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was 10 feet from me in the Rose Garden,” Lindell responded. “This is just evil, Lou. This is evil.” (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld: Only In Media Could ‘An Idiot’ Like Joe Scarborough Make A Living)

“This president has been the best man in charge for such a time as this,” he added. “It’s just those newscasters, those journalists, and we know who they are. I’m going to say, CNN, what they did to me, I’m sorry, I put on a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace on November 8, 2016, a nation that turned its back on God, and right now we’re part of this big revival.”

“I’m appalled by the journalists that I see there,” Lindell concluded. “I used to think that, they are not really that evil. Well yes, they are.”