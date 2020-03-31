White House Correspondent With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Tests Negative

A White House correspondent who was suspected of contracting the coronavirus last week has tested negative, the White House Correspondents Association announced Tuesday.

“I have just been advised that our colleague who we learned last week had a suspected case of COVID-19 has finally received test results. They were negative. No coronavirus,” WHCA President Jonathan Karl said in an email to members.

The journalist has remained unnamed since the announcement of the suspected case. The White House and WHCA have put strict measures in place to ensure no one who enters the Brady Briefing Room is symptomatic for the coronavirus, including measuring the temperatures of reporters and staff. Reporters who are able to work from home are being encouraged not to attend White House briefings. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus in recent weeks after potential exposure. Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press secretary had coronavirus at the time. A member of Pence’s staff also tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The news comes as dozens of members of Congress have elected to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Washington, D.C. will be implementing a stay-at-home order April 1.