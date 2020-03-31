US

White House Correspondent With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Tests Negative

Two members of the Secret Service walk towards the White House late on December 13, 2019. - US President Donald Trump stood on the verge of impeachment after a House panel approved charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress, setting up a historic vote in the chamber next week (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
A White House correspondent who was suspected of contracting the coronavirus last week has tested negative, the White House Correspondents Association announced Tuesday.

“I have just been advised that our colleague who we learned last week had a suspected case of COVID-19 has finally received test results. They were negative. No coronavirus,” WHCA President Jonathan Karl said in an email to members.

The journalist has remained unnamed since the announcement of the suspected case. The White House and WHCA have put strict measures in place to ensure no one who enters the Brady Briefing Room is symptomatic for the coronavirus, including measuring the temperatures of reporters and staff. Reporters who are able to work from home are being encouraged not to attend White House briefings. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Journalists try to respect the recommendations of social distancing by sitting in designated seats as they wait in the Press room for the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Journalists are sitting one seat apart while network and outlets limit the number of reporters, cameramen and photographers reporting from the small Brady briefing room. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Journalists try to respect the recommendations of social distancing by sitting in designated seats as they wait in the Press room for the daily briefing. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus in recent weeks after potential exposure. Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press secretary had coronavirus at the time. A member of Pence’s staff also tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The news comes as dozens of members of Congress have elected to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Washington, D.C. will be implementing a stay-at-home order April 1.