White House Journalist Has Suspected Case Of Coronavirus, Correspondents’ Association President Announces

White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl informed the White House press corps Monday that “one of our colleagues has a suspected case of” coronavirus.
The unnamed journalist was at the White House four times in the past two weeks, and Karl encouraged “all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”
All WHCA members had previously been instructed to notify the WHCA board “if they have sought a COVID-19 test or have been diagnosed positive to ensure that appropriate steps can be taken.”
The WHCA had reduced its presence in the White House Brady Briefing Room to comply with social distancing guidelines put out by the president and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. (RELATED: Rand Paul Becomes First Senator to Contract Coronavirus)
The news comes after a Secret Service employee and a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff both received positive coronavirus tests. Pence, President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and other administration officials had all tested negative in the days following.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available