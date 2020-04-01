US

Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives Security Detail Amid Threats

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-BRIEFING
Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus task force, has reportedly received a security detail.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hill that Fauci was given the security detail after receiving threats.

“Fauci did not directly answer when asked by The Hill at Wednesday’s press briefing if he’d been given additional protection, deferring the question to the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general,” The Hill reported. “A second person familiar with the situation said the additional security was under discussion last month and was likely implemented in recent days.”

“He doesn’t need security,” Trump told reporters as the topic was being discussed Wednesday. “Everybody loves him. Besides that, they’d be in big trouble if they ever attacked him.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States Senate continues to work on a $2 trillion aide package to combat the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A physician and immunologist with an over fifty-year health care career, Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and was tapped in January by the president to become a member of the White House coronavirus task force. (RELATED: ‘I Guess We Got To Do It’: Dr. Fauci Explains The Moment That Led To Trump Extending Social Distancing Mandate)

Since then, his profile has skyrocketed to the level of national celebrity as Americans deal with the social, health and economic ramifications of the virus’ spread. Fauci recently called efforts to deal with both public health and economic concerns a “delicate balancing act” that President Trump “is trying to get right.”