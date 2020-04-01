Geraldo Calls Out ‘Heroes Of Impeachment,’ Says Their ‘Faux Quest’ Distracted America From Coronavirus

Geraldo Rivera took aim at the “heroes of impeachment” Wednesday, blaming them in part for distracting Americans in the lead up to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Jerry Nadler of New York out by name, Rivera tweeted, “All the heroes of #Impeachment; @RepAdamSchiff, @RepJerryNadler etc. must at some point ask themselves whether their efforts were worth it given the high probability the faux quest pre-occupied the nation & distracted our attention from #CoronavirusOutbreak.”

While President Donald Trump has said that he was distracted by the impeachment process in the weeks leading up to coronavirus reaching American shores, he did take several dramatic steps prior to the conclusion of his Senate trial on February 6. (RELATED: ‘They’ve Taken Their Best Kill Shot And Missed’: Geraldo Rivera Says Impeachment Is Doomed)

January 29: Trump creates coronavirus task force, just eight days after the first case is confirmed in the United States, initially led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

January 31: Trump suspends inbound travel from China to the United States, making exceptions for American citizens and their families.

February 4: All remaining flights from China are redirected to specific airports in an effort to contain the virus.

Rivera had made similar accusations earlier, saying that in addition to the president, the impeachment process had distracted the media and American citizens as well.

“House Dems led by @RepAdamSchiff Impeached @realDonaldTrump on Dec18-as #coronavirus got #Wuhan foothold. Senate trial Jan16th to 31st-same day @POTUS imposed #ChinaTravelBan. Trump Acquitted Feb 5th-Was Trump distracted by Impeachment? Yes! So were you & I & #WaPo #NYTimes et al,” Rivera tweeted.