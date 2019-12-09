They Thought They Had Trump ‘By The Short Hairs’: Geraldo Rivera Takes Aim At FBI After FISA Report

Geraldo Rivera took direct aim at the FBI after the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s FISA report.

Rivera made an appearance Monday on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum, and he laid into both the FBI and former FBI Director James Comey. (RELATED: IG Report Lays Out Seven Major Inaccuracies And Omissions In First FISA Application)

Responding to both the FISA report and Comey’s response — a Washington Post op-ed in which he claimed the FBI was exonerated — Rivera began, “I think James Comey’s bravado is going to be very short-lived. I think when you read this report, even the summary with the 17 inaccuracies and omissions, et cetera, he’s going to be in for a very rocky road when it comes to John Durham’s investigation.”

“There’s so many things in this, Martha, that bother me so much,” Rivera continued, noting that no one warned then-candidate Donald Trump that the campaign manager he had just selected, Paul Manafort, was under investigation. “Why didn’t they tell candidate Trump that there was a counterintelligence probe of his campaign. Why didn’t they tell? Because they were setting a perjury trap.”

“They thought they had the President of the United States by the short hairs,” Rivera went on, noting that they continued to push the narrative that would be most damaging to President Trump even when they knew it was not true. “They thought the President of the United States was a spy, was a traitor, was more subservient to Vladimir Putin than to the American people.”

“It was totally false,” MacCallum replied.

“Totally false. I don’t know what James Comey is looking at. Maybe he’s just putting on this false face. My goodness. When you see all that the FBI did, I have them in the highest regard, the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The legendary law enforcement group,” Rivera concluded that it should be a concern for all Americans, pointing out the fact that if the FBI could do this to a candidate and then to a sitting president, they could do it to anyone.