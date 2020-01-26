‘They’ve Taken Their Best Kill Shot And Missed’: Geraldo Rivera Says Impeachment Is Doomed

Geraldo Rivera declared victory Sunday on behalf of President Donald Trump, saying that the Senate’s impeachment trial was “all over but the shouting.”

“Gloom settling on Democrats as they realize they’ve taken their best kill shot & missed,” Rivera tweeted. “Dems in despair. Republicans United. @realDonaldTrump survives & #Impeachment all over but the shouting.”

Gloom settling on Democrats as they realize they’ve taken their best kill shot & missed. Dems in despair. Republicans United. @realDonaldTrump survives & #Impeachment all over but the shouting. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 26, 2020

Rivera, who has said from the beginning that he was not thrilled with the contents of the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has also argued that nothing on that call constituted an impeachable offense. (RELATED: Trump Needs ‘Clarence Darrow’: Geraldo Rivera Wants More From President’s Defense Team)

He reasserted that position Saturday in another series of tweets.

Whatever @realDonaldTrump did regarding #Ukraine his conduct was not criminal. It was certainly not a high crime or misdemeanor like treason or bribery as the Constitution requires. Get this over with. #FreeDonaldTrump #NoCrimeNoConviction — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 25, 2020

Rivera concluded by blaming the Democrats, many of the same people who had gone all in on accusations of collusion with Russia, for impeaching Trump “for conduct that was not criminal.”

After hoodwinking the nation for over two years with their totally bogus, shamelessly partisan Russia Witch-hunt, the Democrats never apologized to @realDonaldTrump whom they slandered endlessly & recklessly. Then the Impeached him for conduct that was not criminal. Shame on them — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 25, 2020

“Shame on them,” he added.