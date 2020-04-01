‘He’s In His Bunker’: Kellyanne Conway Bashes Biden For Taking ‘Petty Shots’ During Pandemic

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden for taking “petty shots” and not offering to assist President Donald Trump as the outbreak of COVID-19 rages throughout the United States.

“Why hasn’t Vice President Biden called the White House today to offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington,“ said Conway on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning. “We’re not talking about politics at the White House here, at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie. There’s really no time for that.”

"I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have."

There is over 180,000 cases of the coronavirus currently in the U.S. resulting in 4,081 deaths, according to the Washington Post. The Trump administration announced projected Tuesday that 100,000 to 200,000 deaths are expected to result from the virus with the current social distancing measures.

Trump has reached the highest approval ratings of his presidency over the course of the pandemic, averaging 47.6%, according to RealClearPolitics. Meanwhile the former vice president continues to maintain his lead over Bernie Sanders averaging 56% support from Democratic voters.

“Thanking the president, the vice president of the task force, and then making specific asks. There are no politics for them on that phone call. They’re saying thank you so much for the federal government’s response. Here is what my state and my district of Columbia needs next,” added Conway.