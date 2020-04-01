National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame Unveils Dr. Fauci Bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead and will donate a portion of the proceeds to the 100 Million Mask Challenge, the museum announced Wednesday.

The bobblehead features Fauci wearing a suit and standing on a base bearing his name. This is the first bobblehead of Fauci, who has been one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus task force, according to a statement from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobbleheads are $25 each and are available exclusively for pre-order through the museum’s online store. Every purchase includes a $5 donation to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, a national effort to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

The bobbleheads are one of many products created to honor Fauci. Doughnut and pastry shops have decorated their treats with edible pictures of his portrait, and an Italian restaurant in Long Island even named a linguine dish after him. (RELATED: Doughnuts, Shirts, Mugs And More Items With Dr. Fauci’s Face On It Are Selling Out Everywhere)

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Fauci deserves it given what he has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Fauci and are excited to be able to use the bobblehead to raise funds for a vital organization that is helping limit the spread of the Coronavirus while making people smile during these unprecedented times.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and opened to the public in February 2019.