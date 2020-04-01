Teacher Travels To Quarantined Student’s House, Gives Her Homework Help Through Window Of Home

A teacher didn’t let the coronavirus quarantine stop him from helping out one of his students who asked for help when she didn’t understand the online assignment.

In a picture that surfaced on Instagram from E! News Wednesday, we see the young girl's back to the camera and outside on the other side of the screen in her front yard is the girl's math teacher. With the help of a white board and markers, he helps her understand the math lesson while keeping a safe distance during the pandemic.

The caption next to the post read, "When this 6th grader emailed her math teacher for help, he didn't just hit reply. He came over with a white board and taught her from the front porch. We truly don't deserve teachers."

Another post about the kind gesture that appeared on Twitter explained that, “A 12-year old girl was having difficulty with her math homework during the lockdown. So she emailed her teacher for help. He came over, brought his whiteboard, and taught her through the window.”

It is just one more act of true kindness during this trying time as schools and business’ remain closed in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In an ABC News article, we found another example of a teacher going above and beyond during the pandemic.

A kindergarten teacher at Aspen Creek School in Broomfield, Colorado, made it a point to visit, from a safe distance, every single one of her students during the outbreak.

This kindergarten teacher is stopping by her students’ homes during the coronavirus shutdown to drop off supplies. https://t.co/1MopdAYDXU pic.twitter.com/S4MA2JsKMc — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2020

“I wanted to see my precious students and tell them how much I love them,” teacher, Jean Witt shared.

“They need a classroom community and their daily school routine,” she added. “Suddenly losing a teacher is a loss.”

During the visit, she also delivered a bunch of supplies, like books and crayons from the classrooms to the students to help them while school remains closed.