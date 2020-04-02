LSU Financials Show The Horrific State Of College Athletics If The Football Season Doesn’t Happen

One tweet about LSU’s athletic program tells you all you need to know about what will happen if the college football season is canceled.

According to a tweet about LSU's financials from Ross Dellenger, the Tigers made $56 million from football during the 2016-2017 cycle.

How did other sports do in the same time period? They lost LSU $23 million.

When you hear things from ADs like “football allows us to have other sports,” this is what they mean. Take #LSU. Here are profit/loss numbers from each LSU sport in the 2016-17 cycle, from my time as a beat writer. – Football: $56M in profit

This tweet literally tells the whole story. It pains the bleak picture and future schools across America will face without football games this upcoming season.

When a school like LSU might be in huge trouble, you know the situation is bad. There probably aren’t more than a dozen schools that could survive the football season not happening.

I’m telling you all right now that you have no idea what is on the horizon if football season doesn’t happen. It’s going to get ugly.

Most athletic departments lose money with football season happening. Without football season, most of them will be devastated financially.

If you’re not taking this situation seriously, then you’re not paying attention or you’re just not very smart.

If you have any favors with the big man upstairs, now would be the time to start calling them in. If September shows up and football isn’t happening, this country will see economic devastation most people my age couldn’t envision in their worst nightmares.