‘Be A Leader’: Chuck Schumer Fires Back At Trump Over ‘Petty, Unserious Letter’

Schumer makes a statement after meetings to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer fired back at President Donald Trump over what he referred to Friday as a “petty, unserious letter.”

“When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter,” Schumer tweeted. “To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job.”

The letter Schumer sent to the White House, in addition to addressing the desperate for supplies, demanded that the president appoint a military “czar” to replace Peter Navarro and handle distribution.

The letter followed a tweet in the same vein, in which Schumer criticized Trump’s appointees and called for their replacement.

President Trump replied to Schumer’s letter with one of his own, criticizing the New York Senator for wasting time on the “impeachment hoax” and concluding, “I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.” (RELATED: ‘Wrong In Every Way’: Trump Sends Vicious Letter To Chuck Schumer Over Coronavirus Response)

Trump responded to Schumer on Twitter as well.