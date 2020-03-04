Flashback: Chuck Schumer Wanted Chief Justice Roberts To Scold Trump Just 3 Weeks Ago

Just three weeks before he publicly threatened two Supreme Court justices, Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called on Chief Justice John Roberts to rebuke President Donald Trump.

Responding to Trump’s attacks on the federal judge presiding over the case of former confidant Roger Stone, Schumer took to the Senate Floor to ask Roberts to admonish him. (RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts Condemns Schumer For ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Threatening Statements’)

“With President Trump publicly attacking a judge: Now would be the time for Chief Justice Roberts to speak up. Now would be the time for the Chief Justice to directly and specifically defend the independence of the federal judiciary. I hope he will see fit to, and do it today,” Schumer tweeted along with a video of his floor speech.

Schumer took heat Wednesday when, during a protest outside the Supreme Court, he appeared to directly threaten Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The chief justice responded to Schumer, calling his attacks both “inappropriate and dangerous.”

Schumer’s team released a statement explaining that his comments were intended to reference the political consequences Republicans would face.

During his impeachment trial, when President Trump claimed that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff had not yet “paid the price” for his actions, Democrats and pundits alike immediately turned on Trump, accusing him of threatening Schiff.

Trump responded to Schumer’s comments Wednesday, saying, “There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!”