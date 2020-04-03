Democrats Have No Interest In Impeaching Trump For The First Time Since 2016

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Democrats in Congress have lost focus on impeaching President Donald Trump for the first time since 2016.

The Daily Caller contacted the offices of several dozen Democratic members of Congress, who were very vocal on impeaching Trump, and only heard back from three Democrats. All who either say Trump has already been impeached or that they will wait until the November election to have voters decide.

“The Constitutional remedy of impeachment is only for the most serious misconduct that threaten the very democracy, a ‘high crime or misdemeanor.’ President Trump’s gross misconduct met that high standard, as described to the Senate during the trial. Senators did not vote to convict and remove President Trump from office. Now Americans will now have their say in November,” Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told the Daily Caller. Lofgren also served as an impeachment manager for Democrats in the Senate trial.

Other members of Congress believe that since the House voted to impeach Trump he is therefore impeached, meaning no further action needs to be taken. (RELATED: Nearly All Of Pelosi’s Impeachment Managers Supported Impeachment Before Whistleblower Complaint Was Filed)

The Daily Caller asked Daniel Schwarz, the Director of Strategic Communications for House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerrold Nadler if Democrats are going to continue their efforts to impeach Trump, to which Schwarz responded: “Huh? The President was impeached, end of last year. I don’t understand your question.”

When asked if Democrats would continue to investigate Trump or try to impeach him again in the House, Schwarz refused to comment. (RELATED: McConnell Says Impeachment ‘Diverted’ Government From Focusing On Coronavirus)

Jeremy Edwards, the Communications Director for Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush had a very similar response when asked about impeachment by the Daily Caller, “The President has already been impeached,” Edwards stated.

Even Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, who entered articles of impeachment back in 2017, did not comment when asked by the Daily Caller.