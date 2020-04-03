Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Sanders Is … Still Assessing His Campaign

Another week of the 2020 Democratic primary has passed, and the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic has kept the candidates largely contained.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have resorted to virtual town halls, cable news appearances and social media messages.

The primary focus of both campaigns has been the response to the coronavirus pandemic — what they believe President Donald Trump has done wrong, what they would have done differently and how they would implement preventative measures in the future.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Wisconsin will go ahead with Tuesday’s scheduled primary election, in spite of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ request for a special session of the state’s legislature with the stated goal of postponing. The state is under a “stay-at-home” order.

Wisconsin GOP leaders rejecting Democratic governor’s call to a special session to delay Tuesday’s election: “Our Republic must continue to function…We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election should continue as planned on Tuesday.” pic.twitter.com/DPwVSQlQjc — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 3, 2020

In addition to promoting his own coronavirus response plan, Biden said that he would be willing to call the White House and discuss the potential next steps with the president.

NEW: Biden is ready to talk coronavirus with Trump. Kate Bedingfield says “Our teams will be in touch, and we will arrange a call.” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2020

Joe Biden: “Yesterday the Trump Administration suggested that I should call the President and offer to help. Well I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call. My team’s working with him to set such a call up.” https://t.co/2iExfXKTYq pic.twitter.com/GxEkCIAaJo — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020

The washouts:

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that the party’s annual convention, initially scheduled to be held in July, would be postponed until August 17 — some suggested this was a reaction to a public call for the move from Biden.

The DNC is postponing the party’s presidential convention in Milwaukee to August 17https://t.co/46kMdLqxFm — POLITICO (@politico) April 2, 2020

DNC postpones presidential convention until August 17 after Biden calls for a delay https://t.co/iBbuSHNz6D — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 2, 2020

The dropouts:

Neither candidate has made any move to drop out of the primary this week.

So who’s left? Biden and Sanders.

The opposition:

Despite spending most of his time focused on the coronavirus pandemic and working with governors in the states that have been hardest hit, President Donald Trump did take the time to mock Biden.

WATCH: Despite looking down at his notes during his TV interview, Joe Biden was still unable to make any sense. pic.twitter.com/224pc00k4U — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 30, 2020

Trump also responded to reports that Biden had offered to call the White House to consult on the coronavirus response, saying that he’d certainly take that call and adding that Biden seemed like “a nice guy” although he didn’t know him well.

The hot takes:

White House Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway fired back at Biden, saying that he was welcome to offer solutions any time.

As I said on @foxnews & in press gaggle today, if @JoeBiden has ideas & wishes to be helpful on COVID-19, he should call those of us already in White House, working on this ‘round the clock. Criticisms are easy

Solutions are hard https://t.co/4WzVOJaRzY — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 1, 2020

Trump Rapid Response Director Andrew Clark noted just how long it took for Biden to come around on the president’s ban on travel from China.

It took. Two. Full. Months for Joe Biden to finally admit that President @RealDonaldTrump‘s decision to restrict travel from China was the right call. That’s not exactly decisive leadership, Joe. Gotta keep up! https://t.co/kcgegzAmtX — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 3, 2020

Sanders, when pressed by “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, defended his decision to remain in the presidential race, saying, “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote and have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment.” He reaffirmed several times that he was still in the process of “assessing” his campaign.

Bernie Sanders on staying in the race: “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote and have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment. We are assessing our campaign.” https://t.co/eKftOaPIY4 pic.twitter.com/bEyMQlDids — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanders has continued to use the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic uncertainty to drum up support for his Medicare for All plan.

At a time when millions are losing their jobs AND their health care, the American people are now seeing the gross deficiencies in our employer-based private health care system. Health care is a human right, not an employee benefit. Medicare for All! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 3, 2020

The delegate count:

Joe Biden: 1217

Bernie Sanders: 914

Other: 171

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

