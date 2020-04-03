EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior advisor to his reelection campaign joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview covering campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing Trump style and the media’s treatment of President Trump’s coronavirus response.
” The president couldn’t be doing a better job, and yet you see these certain institutions saying that we shouldn’t have the press briefings, it’s quite frankly un-American and shocking that anyone would say that,” said Trump. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)
Some primetime hosts including CNN’s Don Lemon have suggested that the networks shouldn’t carry the president’s daily coronavirus briefings.
WATCH:
