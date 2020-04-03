Couple Ditches Wedding Gown And Tux For Gas Masks With Guests In Full Body Suits For Nuptials

One couple decided to keep their wedding plans and opted instead to ditch the wedding gown and tuxedo for gas masks with guests in full bodysuits during the coronavirus outbreak.

It happened in Northern California in the town of Weaverville, where Stephanie and Thomas Barnes, who had originally planned to tie the knot in Las Vegas with the family and friends there for the nuptials, had to do something different due to the pandemic and opted to keep the date and get married in the woods, per KRCR ABC 7 News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“We picked this April 1,” Stephanie shared. “That’s the date that we wanted and the week before, we just were like, let’s just do it anyways and we drove around Trinity County and looked for a spot and we decided on that location because it was super mossy.”(RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“Thomas already had a gas mask so he contacted one of his friends and got the other one,” she added. “And then his friend reached out to him because we invited them and said that they had dust suits and so, it kind of just got thrown together in a week.”

So, the wedding was on with the bride and groom donning protective face gear and a few family and friends in attendance wearing full body dust safety suits for the special occasion.

As far as those wedding photos, the groom said he couldn’t be happier.

“I love them,” Thomas shared.

“I do too,” his bride added. “I cannot wait to be able to print them off and put them around the house.”

And the honeymoon, they said, will be spent together at their home.

Another couple decided to keep their pending nuptials and instead of their 200 + guests attending, they held a small ceremony in the backyard. The guests invited decided to surprise the bride and groom with a wedding parade, complete with decorated vehicles while driving by in a line to offer well wishes for the happy couple, per People magazine.

