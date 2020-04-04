Fire At Florida Airport Destroys 3,500 Cars

A fire at Fort Myers Airport in Florida destroyed 3,516 rental cars Friday night before it was extinguished by firefighters assisted by helicopters.
The cause of the fire that spread across 15 acres of parked vehicles remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, according to News Press, a USA Today affiliate.
Small explosions could be seen during the blaze. (RELATED: Couple Ditches Wedding Gown And Tux For Gas Masks With Guests In Full Body Suits)
The fire occurred in an overflow lot used to store extra rental vehicles a short distance away from the actual airstrips, Wildfire Today reported. Air traffic has resumed at the airport, according to News Press.
Dramatic footage of helicopters trying to extinguish the blaze appeared on social media Saturday. The footage appears to be courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
VIDEO Over 3,500 rental cars were destroyed by fire yesterday near Fort Myers Southwest Florida Int’l Airport. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit completed over 80 water drops.
With few traveling due to the #COVID19 pandemic majority of rental cars everywhere are parked. pic.twitter.com/vye1IMxBUj
— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) April 4, 2020
Another video posted to YouTube shows plumes of smoke rising above Fort Meyers as the car lot burns.
No major injuries or deaths have been reported.