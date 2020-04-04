US

Fire At Florida Airport Destroys 3,500 Cars

Kyle Hooten
A fire at Fort Myers Airport in Florida destroyed 3,516 rental cars Friday night before it was extinguished by firefighters assisted by helicopters.

The cause of the fire that spread across 15 acres of parked vehicles remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, according to News Press, a USA Today affiliate.

Small explosions could be seen during the blaze. (RELATED: Couple Ditches Wedding Gown And Tux For Gas Masks With Guests In Full Body Suits)

The fire occurred in an overflow lot used to store extra rental vehicles a short distance away from the actual airstrips, Wildfire Today reported. Air traffic has resumed at the airport, according to News Press.

Dramatic footage of helicopters trying to extinguish the blaze appeared on social media Saturday. The footage appears to be courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Another video posted to YouTube shows plumes of smoke rising above Fort Meyers as the car lot burns.

No major injuries or deaths have been reported.