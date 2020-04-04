Joe Rogan: ‘I Would Rather Vote For Trump’ Than Joe Biden

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan said he would prefer to vote for President Donald Trump in November rather than Joe Biden.

Speaking with Thiel Capital managing director Eric Weinstein on Friday’s edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan didn’t mince words when the topic turned to politics. After Weinstein said that Americans have “no choice at all” of a “viable” presidential candidate, Rogan went off on Biden:

Joe Rogan: The Democratic Party “has made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing… I would rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything.”

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing.”

“Can you imagine?” asked Weinstein.

“I can’t vote for that guy,” said Rogan.

“I can’t vote for him, I can’t vote for Trump,” Weinstein said.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden],” said the podcast host. “I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office.”

Rogan contended that, unlike former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both visibly aged in office, Trump “seems to be fine” with the “pressure of being president.”

The actor and podcast host, a supporter of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has been a vocal critic of Biden before. Last week, Rogan remarked on Biden’s many public gaffes and moments of forgetfulness by contending that Trump will “eat him alive.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Tells Joe Rogan He’ll Let Him Know If Aliens Are Real If He’s President)

“He’s gonna eat that guy alive,” Rogan said. “The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking. Every video of him recently talking, he’s stumbling through shit, he forgets what he’s talking about.”

