Missouri DHSS Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order – Firearm Businesses Deemed Essential

Consistent with NSSF’s request, the order contains an explicit reference to all services detailed in the Department of Homeland Security’s CISA guidance on essential workers. This now includes, “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.” This critically important language was incorporated in the recently updated CISA guidance at the request of NSSF.
The order also states, “…this Order shall not be construed to prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency, subject to the provisions set forth herein.”
It is very important that all member businesses review the provisions of the order and comply with the detailed restrictions on “social gatherings,” and instructions on social distancing.
NSSF® urges all members to closely follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing and take precautions to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation leads the way in advocating for the industry and its businesses and jobs, keeping guns out of the wrong hands, encouraging enjoyment of recreational shooting and hunting, and helping people better understand the industry’s lawful products.