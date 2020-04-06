Trump And Biden Had A Monday Phone Call About Government’s Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden discussed on a Monday phone call the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC News first reported that the call took place, of which the exact details remain unknown.
Axios added that the call took place during the scheduled White House coronavirus task force briefing, which Trump was not a part of and instead was lead by task force lead Vice President Mike Pence.
Confirming the call took place.
Pence was not on the call. @marcshort45 says the VP was chairing a meeting with the White House coronavirus task force while POTUS & Biden were on the phone https://t.co/lf98USNyt9
— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 6, 2020
The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries about what specifically was discussed on the call, but Trump briefly elaborated on the conversation’s contents during Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefing.
“He gave me his point of a view,” Trump told the room of gathered reporters before calling it a “very friendly conversation.”
The president added it lasted roughly 15 minutes and he greatly “appreciated” Biden’s input.
WATCH:
Biden, who worked in close conjunction with former President Barack Obama during the Ebola outbreak, offered last week to work with Trump and the task force in crafting the government’s response plan. To date, he has been sharply critical of the Trump administration’s response.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it becomes available.