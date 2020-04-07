Radio Free Asia Cites ‘Unverified’ Reports Of Live Cremations In China

Chinese hospitals may have cremated still living coronavirus patients according to an unverified report published by Radio Free Asia (RFA), Wednesday.

An individual who works in the Chinese funeral industry identified only as “Ma” says patients have been incinerated alive, according to RFA.

“Some people are saying that … there are video clips of screams coming from funeral homes, from inside the furnaces … which tells us that some people were taken to the funeral homes while they were still alive,” Ma says.

“One old lady was saying that they put one guy into … a body bag when he wasn’t even dead yet, and took him off to the crematorium because there was no way of saving him,” he adds.

Ma also reports that crematoriums have started burning several bodies together to keep up with a high demand for corpse disposal. (RELATED: President Trump Vows To Revisit WHO’s Funding Over Ties To China)

RFA is a media project funded by the U.S. government and is generally regarded as a credible source. RFA operates under the umbrella of the U.S. Agency for Global Media which also oversees several other news networks that aim to “provide unbiased news and information in countries where the press is restricted.” according to the agency website.

A video reported by New Tang Dynasty news (NTD) in February shows a woman who says she witnessed patients being restrained and forced into body bags at a hospital in Wuhan, China.

NTD, says it could not independently verify the footage, but noted that the lady in the video does speak with a Wuhan dialect.

“He’s not dead. His hands and feet were still moving when they covered his head. They then tied up his hands and feet and wrapped him in a black plastic body bag and zipped it up,” she says, according to a translation provided by NTD News.

“It strikes fear into my heart. I want to cry, it’s terrifying,” she concludes.

NTD is affiliated with the persecuted Falun Gong movement, which the Chinese government describes as “a cancer of the modern, civilized society,” according to the Chinese Embassy in America.

Most estimates suggest that over 40,000 people have been cremated in Wuhan in recent weeks, according to RFA. However, the official number of deaths reported nationwide by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is only 2,500.

A report sent to the White House from U.S. intelligence agencies confirmed, last week, that the CCP has misrepresented China’s death count.