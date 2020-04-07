President Trump Vows To Revisit WHO’s Funding Over Ties To China

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will revisit the U.S. funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), which has come under fire for its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look,” the president tweeted. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

The president’s criticisms of the “China centric” WHO comes weeks after an analysis from The Daily Caller News Foundation found that Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus won his 2017 election with the backing of China. The Chinese government attempted to cover-up the extent of the coronavirus spread after its outbreak in the Chinese province of Wuhan and has admitted to under-reporting the number of cases that occurred in the country. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: How Trump’s Extended Coronavirus Guidelines Could Tank The U.S. Economy)

Members of Congress including Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri have demanded both a congressional and international investigation into the WHO’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.