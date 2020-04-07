Fox News’ Ellison Barber Makes The Move To NBC News

General assignment reporter Ellison Barber is leaving Fox News for NBC News, according to a memo sent to NBC staffers Tuesday.

Barber will be covering international and domestic breaking news, according to the memo sent by NBC’s senior VP of editorial Janelle Rodriguez. Barber reported on the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and was one of the first Americans to report from the UNHCR refugee center in Colombia during her three years at Fox, Variety reported.

“She has been at the heart of investigative stories around the globe, from the District of Columbia to Colombia,” Rodriguez wrote in the memo. (RELATED: NBC News Staffer Dead After Contracting Coronavirus)

We are excited to welcome @ellisonbarber to the @NBCNews and @MSNBC family as our newest correspondent covering international and domestic breaking news. We look forward to seeing you soon, Ellison! pic.twitter.com/vB6QPubxWF — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 7, 2020

Barber is expected to begin at NBC News on April 15 and will eventually be based out of New York after the novel coronavirus pandemic subsides. Barber is currently based out of Washington, D.C. according to Variety.

Her breaking news will cover various areas at NBC News. Barber’s coverage will include MSNBC, NBC News Now, “Today” and “NBC Nightly News,” among others.