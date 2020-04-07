Save Big On This Pet Allergy Test Kit

Wouldn’t it be great if you could ask your favorite four-legged family member why their stomach hurts, or why their skin is so itchy all the time? Well, until they figure out a way to turn their barks into a language we can understand, anything going on within them is a total guessing game. But what if the food you’re feeding little Fido is giving him stomach issues and you don’t even know it?

Whether it’s behavioral issues or allergies, the inner workings of your dog don’t have to be a mystery. Enter the Allergy Test My Pet Kit! This at-home allergy test is a great alternative to vet-office procedures and it can give you the exact same information to help you make your pet live a happier, healthier life. The test can show you what food or environmental factors negatively affect the health of your dog by measuring the protein in their saliva.

Even if you’re not sure that your dog has any allergies, there’s always a chance you could gain information that could help make their life more comfortable. Despite the fact that they may not display any obvious reactions to foods or external factors, they could be suffering in silence. By using the Allergy Test My Pet Kit, not only will you receive a complete custom analysis of up to 100 food and environmental items your pet may be sensitive to, you’ll get a list of food and household products to steer clear of — even if it’s something as simple as a cleaning product.

“The test is pretty easy to administer and the results are clear,” gushed an Allergy Test My Pet Kit user in October 2018. “They also do not associate their results with products that they’re pushing, like other companies I’ve seen.

Ensure your dog lives a happy and healthy life by giving them the Allergy Test My Pet Kit! For a limited time, it’s nearly 30% off at just $69.99.

