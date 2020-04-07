Watch An Inside Look At The Making Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

An incredible inside look at “Top Gun: Maverick” has been released, and it’s something fans will want to see.

As we all know, “Maverick” has been pushed from June 2020 to December 23, 2020 because of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy a sneak peek at the film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

In the inside look posted on YouTube by Movieclips Trailers, fans are taken behind the scenes to see how the epic film was shot. It’s pretty damn cool. Give it a watch below.

Those cameras inside of the cockpit look absolutely sick, and there’s no other way to describe them. I know we have to wait several more months for the movie, but I have a feeling it’s going to be worth it.

Everything about “Maverick” looks awesome. We have Tom Cruise returning as his legendary character, we have Miles Teller playing a major role and we get to hopefully watch some badass dogfights.

What’s not to love?

Again, we all know it’s unfortunate the film got pushed back because of coronavirus. It’s a terrible situation, but we just have to roll with the punches.

2020 is off to an interesting start, and we’re being forced to adapt!

Hopefully, this little sneak peek was enough to hold you over until December!