‘Clinically Stable’: Boris Johnson ‘Responding To Treatment’ For Coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “clinically stable” and is “responding to treatment” for COVID-19 inside an intensive care unit a Downing Street spokesperson reported Wednesday.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas hospital on Sunday after having “persistent symptoms” of the coronavirus 10 days after being the first world leader to test positive. The former London Mayor was later moved to the intensive care unit and given oxygen on Monday after his conditioned appeared to worsen.
“The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital,” the spokesperson said according to CNBC. (RELATED: ‘Precautionary Step’: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus)
Johnson has not been working since he was moved to St. Thomas’ hospital, and has deputized Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to oversee the governments efforts to combat the pandemic. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated he was “saddened” to learn of Johnson’s medical conditioned and offered to send “brilliant companies” to assist the prime minister.
“I’ve asked two of the leading companies — these are brilliant companies — Ebola, AIDS, others, they’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs — and I’ve asked them to contact London immediately,” Trump said according to Fox News.
Currently in Britain there are over 55,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Britain leading to 6,171 deaths, according to the Washington Post.