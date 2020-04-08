After Calling It An ‘Editing Mistake,’ CBSN Goes Right Ahead And Runs The Same Misleading Italian Hospital Footage

CBSN appeared to yet again air footage of an Italian hospital, this time during a segment on Pennsylvania’s coronavirus crisis, less than a week after originally being called out for the bungle.

The misleading video first appeared on “CBS This Morning” during a report on New York’s novel coronavirus pandemic on March 25. The network was airing footage of a crowded Italian hospital room while talking about New York. The Italian hospital footage was reported by Sky News on March 22 during a segment on hospitals in the country.

“It was an editing mistake. We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows,” a CBS spokesperson previously said in a statement to the Daily Caller on March 30. The network never responded about issuing an on-air correction or retraction.

Days later, the network appeared to air the Italian hospital footage again, despite its statement claiming that it had been removed “from all platforms and shows.” This time, the misleading video appeared on CBSN, the network’s streaming video news channel.

WATCH:

“In Pennsylvania, cases are skyrocketing at the rate of 1,000 a day,” a reporter says as footage from an Italian hospital flashes across the screen. “Governor Tom Wolf is appealing to citizens to help.” (RELATED: Kentucky Gun Range Confirms ABC’s ‘Syrian Combat Footage’ Comes From Its Range)

The footage appears to match the one aired by CBS News and Sky News in March.

After @CBSNews was called out for airing footage of a hospital in Italy and saying it was New York, they apologized and said it was an error. Less than a week later, they aired the same footage, this time when talking about Pennsylvania. (h/t @lieggiji) pic.twitter.com/omTu6twgPm — ALX ???????? (@alx) April 8, 2020

When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy. Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information. Irresponsible.

pic.twitter.com/k2C8GWFS2J — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

CBSN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.