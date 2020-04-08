EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Beck On Trump’s Coronavirus Response And How Socialists Are Exploiting The Pandemic

Glenn Beck, founder of Blaze Media and author of the new book “Arguing With Socialists,” joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the socialist movement in America and share his views on the coronavirus response.

“If we lose our money but we keep our freedom, well I’ll take that,” said Beck. “The economy, though, is our freedom, the freedom that we have to build and to dream and to work and to keep our money, to be able to have something of value at the end of it. We’re just destroying all of it and the first ones in line to get hit are the poorest among us, they’re always first, then you have the entrepreneur and the businessman.” (REALTED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana)

Beck went on to discuss the apparent socialist movement in America, and how socialists are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to push their agenda.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang