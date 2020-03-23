NYT Quietly Edits Headline On Failed Coronavirus Deal To Protect Democrats — Twice

The New York Times quietly edited a headline on the coronavirus relief package that stalled in Congress Sunday, twice making adjustments that were more favorable to Democrats.

The original headline read “Democrats Block Action on $1.8 Trillion Stimulus.”

The New York Times edited their headline on the Democrats blocking the Senate stimulus bill to include “seeking worker protections” after original post. pic.twitter.com/sLRs9Y8Z0v — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 23, 2020

The second version still pointed to Democrats as the reason for the stall, but added their justification. “Democrats Block Action on Stimulus Plan, Seeking Worker Protections.” (RELATED: Media Outlets Exclude Crucial Context In Quote To Paint Trump As Coronavirus Villain)

The third headline removed Democrats entirely, saying instead, “Partisan Divide Threatens Deal on Rescue Bill.”

All three of the headline changes, according to those who tracked the evolution, occurred in the space of about an hour.

The New York Times changed the headline 3 times over the course of an hour. pic.twitter.com/elnB7Og9Oc — China Is Asshoe! (@thealexvanness) March 23, 2020

Democrats reportedly blocked the bill because it did not go far enough with regard to SNAP funding and additional emergency unemployment insurance and paid leave protections for workers. Another bill guaranteeing paid sick leave and expanding unemployment assistance had already passed earlier in the week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled the move when she announced her intention to stop negotiations with the Senate and present her own coronavirus relief plan.