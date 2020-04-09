EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Room Physician Dr. Jon Baugh Answers Your Questions About Coronavirus

Dr. Jon Baugh, emergency room physician and chief medical officer at Remote Health Solutions, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to answer frequently-asked coronavirus questions.
Dr. Baugh is based in Saint George, Utah, and says he has been treating coronavirus patients. During the interview, he also shared his concerns about the virus and explained what Americans need to do to stay safe. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)
He also went on to discuss the benefits of telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’